Kerala man orders iPhone on Amazon, gets soap bar, Rs. 5 coin instead

The Kerala man had placed an order for an iPhone on Amazon, paying Rs. 70,900, Kerala Police wrote on its Facebook page.

Moneycontrol News
October 25, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST

A man in Kerala, who ordered an iPhone on Amazon, found a bar of soap and a Rs. 5 coin instead, when he opened the packet upon delivery. Full money has been returned to the man, Kerala Police said in a Facebook post.

On October 10, Noorul Ameen, reportedly a resident of Aluva in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, had placed an order for an iPhone on Amazon, paying Rs. 70,900, Kerala Police wrote on its Facebook page on Friday.

“Man receives bar of soap, Rs 5 coin after placing order for iPhone. The lost money was recovered with the intervention of the Ernakulam Rural District Cyber Police,” Kerala Police tweeted on Friday.

When Noorul Ameen opened the parcel brought by the delivery agent, he found a bar of soap and a coin. Mr Ameen had recorded a video of him opening the packet in the presence of the delivery agent.

The cyber police had registered a case based on the man’s complaint. The police said they found that the iPhone was being used by a person in Jharkhand since September 25, 15 days before Mr Ameen placed the order on Amazon.

The phone was found to be registered on Apple’s website on September 10.

The dealer agreed to return the money when the police contacted them and credited the money to the man’s account.

The police cited a similar instance from last month, when an engineering student in Paravoor in Ernakulam district placed an order online for a laptop worth nearly Rs. 1.25 lakh and found newspaper balls instead.

In June last year, Gautam Rege, a Pune resident, had ordered a lotion worth Rs. 300 on Amazon. But instead, he received earphones worth Rs 19,000. After he flagged the issue to Amazon India's support team, he was told to "keep it".
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #iPhone #Kerala
first published: Oct 25, 2021 02:20 pm

