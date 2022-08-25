English
    Kim Kardashian beats Hillary Clinton in legal knowledge quiz

    Hillary Clinton – who was a practicing lawyer before she became first lady – described the loss to Kim Kardashian as “heartbreaking”

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST

    Keeping up with the Kardashians is tough! For proof, look no further than this viral video of a legal knowledge quiz in which reality TV star Kim Kardashian beat Yale-educated lawyer Hillary Clinton.

    The quiz will air as part of Clinton’s upcoming documentary series Gutsy, which premieres September 9 on Apple TV+. People exclusively aired a snippet from the quiz where Hillary Clinton sat down with Kim Kardashian to answer legal questions posed to them by her daughter Chelsea Clinton.

    Clinton – who was a practicing lawyer before she became first lady – said it was “heartbreaking” on being asked if it was humbling to lose the contest to Kardashian.

    Kim Kardashian, 41, had expressed her wish to pursue a career in law a few years ago and has since passed California’s ‘baby bar’ exam in her fourth attempt. She won the legal trivia with 11 points to Clinton’s 4.

    Chelsea Clinton defended her mother, saying the loss could be due to her slow reaction time in pressing the button.

    “Sometimes, I could see my mom knew what the answer was, but she wouldn’t hit the buzzer in time,” Chelsea told People.

    Both mother and daughter said they were impressed by Kardashian. "She worked so hard (on the bar) and persevered," said the Hillary Clinton, 74.
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 08:38 pm
