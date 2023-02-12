Watch: Kerala woman takes exam on wedding day, wearing lab coat over saree

Shree Lekshmi Anil’s wedding photographer recorded her poring over her exam notes and being greeted with cheers by classmates. (Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by _grus_girls_)

A woman in Kerala rushed to a appear for an exam on her wedding day, wearing a white lab coat over a bright orange saree, in a video going viral on social media.

Physiotherapy student Shree Lekshmi Anil had a practical exam the same day she got was supposed to get married. So decked up in all her finery, she went to the exam hall, her wedding photographer following her.

Videos shared online by Lekshmi and her friends showed her quickly going over a notebook in a car while on her way to exam centre.





Once she reached her college, she was greeted by a friend in uniform, who put a stethoscope around her neck and adjusted her saree.

Lekshmi then entered a room full of cheering classmates. She paused to acknowledge them and then took her seat, still poring over her notebook.

The video then cut to the end of the exam, with the bride stepping out cheerfully and embracing a relative.

Lekshmi's story has gathered over 1.5 lakh views on Instagram.

"No compromise with career," one user wrote.

Another person recounted her own experience of writing an exam close to her wedding.

"I totally understand. My exams were so close to my wedding date.. I thought even I had to go write exams on my wedding day ..but thankfully I was done with exams three days before the wedding," she said.

One user asked how Lekshmi could sit for the exam in bridal attire.

In India, many exams, including NEET for medical admissions, have very strict dress codes. Jewellery and heavily-embroidered clothes are strictly forbidden.

More user dropped encouraging messages for the young woman.