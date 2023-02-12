English
    Watch: Kerala woman takes exam on wedding day, wearing lab coat over saree

    Physiotherapy student Shree Lekshmi Anil had a practical exam on her wedding day. So decked up in all her finery, she went to the exam hall, her wedding photographer trailing her.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST
    Shree Lekshmi Anil’s wedding photographer recorded her poring over her exam notes and being greeted with cheers by classmates. (Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by _grus_girls_)

    A woman in Kerala rushed to a appear for an exam on her wedding day, wearing a white lab coat over a bright orange saree, in a video going viral on social media.

    Physiotherapy student Shree Lekshmi Anil had a practical exam the same day she got was supposed to get married. So decked up in all her finery, she went to the exam hall, her wedding photographer following her.

    Videos shared online by Lekshmi and her friends showed her quickly going over a notebook in a car while on her way to exam centre.


     








