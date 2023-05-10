'If we oldies can...': Sudha Murty after voting in Karnataka election

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty cast their votes in Bengaluru today (Image credit: Haripriya Suresh/Moneycontrol)

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty reached a Bengaluru polling booth this morning to cast their votes in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. Speaking to the media after casting her vote, Sudha Murty shared a message for young voters.

“Please look at us. We are oldies but we get up at 6 o'clock, come here and vote. Please learn from us. Voting is a sacred part of democracy,” said the 72-year-old philanthropist, who was recently conferred with the Padma Bhushan award.



#WATCH | Jayanagar, Bengaluru | Sudha Murty gives a message to young voters after casting her vote; says, "Please look at us. We are oldies but we get up at 6 o'clock, come here and vote. Please learn from us. Voting is a sacred part of democracy..."#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/B1ecZCH93M

— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy agreed with his wife’s statement. He said he had returned to India from a trip abroad this morning and reached the polling booth so he could vote in the Karnataka Election.

“It is the duty of every citizen to exercise this responsibility with a lot of care and deep thought. I am very grateful that I had this opportunity. I just came back this morning from abroad and I am very happy that I had this opportunity,” said Murthy.

Asked if he had a message for young voters in a city notorious for low voter turnout, the co-founder of Infosys said: “Unless you exercise this responsibility diligently, with a lot of deep thought, I do not think we have the right to speak about progress or lack of it.

“First, we vote and then we can say ‘this is good, this is not good’ but if we don't do that then we don't have the right to criticise,” he added.



"First, we vote and then we can say this is good, this is not good but if we don't do that then we don't have the right to criticise," says Infosys founder Narayana Murthy after casting his vote in Bengaluru#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/BAuZXKUzVs

— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023



Voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday, in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty voted at Jayanagar in Bengaluru, where Nirmala Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, also voted.

(With inputs from PTI)