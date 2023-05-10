English
    Karnataka
    May 10, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

    Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress will win with thumping majority, says party President Mallikarjun Kharge; Karnataka records 20.94% voter turnout till 11am

    Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah after casting his vote said that he is not going to retire but he will not contest elections. It will be his last election. He further added that there is a tremendous response from the voters and Congress will form the government on its own.

    Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Karnataka is today, on May 10, voting to seal the fate of 2,615 candidates in a high-stakes electoral battle. While the BJP is trying to break a 38-year-old anti-incumbency trend, the Congress and JD(S) are pushing for a fighting chance for the 2024 Lok Sabha or general elections. Elections are due in five more states this year — Telangana, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The polling for Karnataka Assembly elections started

    at 7 am and will close at 6 pm.

      Voters lined up at a polling station at Shivaji Nagar in Bengaluru (Image Source: Christin Mathew Philip)
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 10, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

      Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: If we don't vote, we have no rights to criticise, said Software icon Narayana Murthy.

      N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of the large IT company Infosys, and his wifeSudha Murthy voted in the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10 and encouraged others to do the same.

      "First, we vote and then we say this is good and this is not good. But if we don't do that, then we have no rights to criticise," 76-year-old Narayana Murthy said.

      The software icon added, "My hope is that for my grandchildren this place will be one of the best places in the world to live, to pursue their career, education and to add value to the society. That’s how I hope.".

    • May 10, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

      Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Just In

      “Congress party will win the election with a thumping majority...We will get more than 130-135 seats,” said Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

    • May 10, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

      Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Just In

      20.94 percentvoter turnout recorded in Karnataka till 11am.

    • May 10, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

      Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Just In

    • May 10, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

      Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Just In

      "There is a tremendous response from the voters. I will get more than 60 % of the votes. Congress will form the government on its own. I am not going to retire but I will not contest elections. This is my last election," says Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah after casting his vote.

    • May 10, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

      Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

      A centenarian casts her vote in Melagodu village of Holenarasipur assembly segment in Hasan district.

    • May 10, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

      Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

      Former cricketer and election ambassador Javagal Srinath cast his vote atGnana Ganga Vidyapeeta located in Kuvempunagar, Mysuru.

    • May 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

      Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: CM Basavaraj Bommai asks voters to 'contribute in writing future of state'

      Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has cast his ballot at a polling booth in Shiggaon, Haveri district. Speaking to the media after voting, Bommai said asked voters to exercise their franchise and help "write the future of Karnataka". He also expressed confidence that the BJP will get full majority.
      "The election this time is about development on one side and false allegations on the other," he added.

    • May 10, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

      Karnataka Elections 2023 Polling LIVE: Voter numbers and demographics

      -- 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their vote for 2,615 possible candidates.
      -- 2,67,28,053 voters are male, 2,64,00,074 are female and 4,927 are "others"
      -- 58,545 polling stations have been provided
      -- 75,603 Ballot Units (BU), 70,300 Control Units (CU) and 76,202 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) prepared.

    • May 10, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

      Karnataka Polls: Both BJP, Congress confident of winning majority

      Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says, "I am 100% confident that we will come back with a comfortable majority."
      "We will get a clear majority with more than 125 seats. There are 2-3 people (for the CM post) but High Command and MLAs will decide: Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka Congress working president

    • May 10, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

      Karnataka Assembly Polls: 

      A bride casts her vote atKapuassembly constituency inKarnataka(Image Source:ChristinMathew Philip)

    • May 10, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

      Karnataka Election 2023: How Narayana Murthy's parents ensured he voted

      Narayana Murthy, 76, said the onus is on the elders to urge young people to vote. He cited the time from his youth when his parents ensured that he cast his vote. “On the voting day, they would ensure that we simply did not go away without voting. They took us with them to the voting booth, they had made sure we were registered, they made sure that we voted. So I would lay the blame entirely on the elders,” Murthy said.
      "First, we vote and then we can say this is good, this is not good but if we don't do that then we don't have the right to criticise," he added.

