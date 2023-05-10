Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress will win with thumping majority, says party President Mallikarjun Kharge; Karnataka records 20.94% voter turnout till 11am

May 10, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of the large IT company Infosys, and his wifeSudha Murthy voted in the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10 and encouraged others to do the same.

"First, we vote and then we say this is good and this is not good. But if we don't do that, then we have no rights to criticise," 76-year-old Narayana Murthy said.

The software icon added, "My hope is that for my grandchildren this place will be one of the best places in the world to live, to pursue their career, education and to add value to the society. That’s how I hope.".