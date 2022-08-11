Johnny Depp is King Louis XV in first film since Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp as King Louis XV for 'Jeanne du Barry'

Johnny Depp’s first look as King Louis XV for upcoming French drama Jeanne Du Barry has been released. This film will mark the actor’s first big screen appearance after the Amber Heard trial.

In June, a Virginia jury awarded $10 million in damages to Johnny Depp after finding that a 2018 newspaper column penned by Heard was defamatory. Depp’s legal team had argued that the column, in which Heard identified herself as a victim of domestic abuse without naming ex-husband Depp, led to the 59-year-old actor losing out on lucrative roles and work opportunities.

Depp’s first look from director Maiwenn's historical love story was released Wednesday. Maiwenn herself will co-star in the film as its titular courtesan, who became King Louis XV’s last royal mistress. Jeanne Du Barry is being produced by French company Why Not Productions.

The film’s first image released shows a blindfolded Depp in regal finery, wearing a plumed hat.

According to Deadline, filming began in July after the high-profile Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial concluded. The 11-week filming schedule included locations like Versailles and other chateaux in the Paris region.

This is Depp’s first feature film role in three years. In 2020, he was forced to leave Fantastic Beasts by Warner Bros after he lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper which referred to him as a "wife-beater."