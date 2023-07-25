Nehru offered Oppenheimer Indian citizenship in 'top secret' letter. Here's why

J Robert Oppenheimer and Homi J Bhabha were friends, the book reveals. (Image: @historyinmemes/Twitter)

As Christopher Nolan's latest film sheds light on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the “father of the atomic bomb,” a new revelation from a recently-released book has brought forth a lesser-known chapter in the scientist's life.

The book, titled 'Homi J. Bhabha: A Life,' penned by Bakhtiyar K Dadabhoy, explores the friendly relationship between Oppenheimer and Homi Jehangir Bhabha, the father of the Indian nuclear program.

The biography delves into the intriguing friendship between the two physicists, suggesting that they became good friends after World War II.

The book reveals that Bhabha used to dine with Oppenheimer and his wife, Katherine, during his visits to New York, shedding light on a lesser-known aspect of Oppenheimer's post-war life.

After the devastating impact of the atomic bomb's first test, Oppenheimer famously quoted the line, “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds,” from the Bhagavad Gita, expressing his profound regret and remorse for his role in creating such a destructive weapon.

Although Oppenheimer had initially justified his involvement in the bomb's development by stating that they were merely doing their job and not responsible for its use, he later expressed opposition to further weapon development, particularly the hydrogen bomb, which his work had paved the way for.

This change in stance led to a government investigation in 1954, resulting in the stripping of Oppenheimer's security clearance and exclusion from policy decisions.

Furthermore, allegations of ties to communism surfaced against Oppenheimer and his wife, which further complicated his situation. It was amidst this tumultuous backdrop that Bhabha reportedly intervened, leading to an unexpected offer of Indian citizenship extended by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Oppenheimer.

According to Dadabhoy's book, Bhabha's intervention was instrumental in Nehru inviting Oppenheimer to visit India and even consider immigrating to the country. However, the physicist declined the offer, fearing that leaving the US while under suspicion would only worsen his situation.

The revelation about Oppenheimer's potential connection to India and the influence of his friendship with Bhabha adds a compelling layer to the narrative. While Oppenheimer's role in leading the Manhattan Project has long been known, his life beyond World War II has remained largely obscured from the public eye.

Nolan's film, "Oppenheimer," (played by Cillian Murphy), is now offering a peak into the life of the physicist and how the atomic bombs dropped in Hiroshima and Nagasaki impacted the post-World War era.