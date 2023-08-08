Ixigo CEO Aloke Bajpai praises Decathlon employee in viral post. Ankur Warikoo reacts

Aloke Bajpai was all praise for Shankar and his exceptional customer service. (Representative Image)

CEO and co-founder of Ixigo, Aloke Bajpai, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise an employee of Decathlon Gurugram. In his post that has gone viral online, Bajpai talked experiencing “amazing customer service” at the store.

While tweeting about the same, he mentioned the employee named Shankar. Bajpai was all praise for Shankar and his exceptional customer service that he provided with a smile at all times. He also highlighted that the companies that treat their employees well always have the highest level of consumer satisfaction.

While talking to Shankar, he also found out that the Decathlon employee is a professional ultra cyclist.

“Companies that treat their employees well always have high customer delight too and each employee becomes a brand ambassador. Shankar from @Decathlon in Gurugram today was a great example of that. Amazing customer service with a smile at all times. Found out he is a professional ultra cyclist who has cycled all over India and Europe and is currently learning French," Bajpai wrote.



Social media users agreed with Bajpai and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“I am always amazed by the Decathlon staff whenever I visit. They have good communication skills and are able to guide you properly. One of the reasons I prefer shopping there. I wonder what their sales number are, but I am sure they are enjoying a tremendous growth in India,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Retail stores have an edge over any other traditional business, and that's over hiring great folks.”

Bajpai’s post caught the attention of author and YouTuber Ankur Warikoo as well. “I am constantly amazed at the caliber of their store team. It’s like Disneyland energy, except it’s a decathlon. Terrific culture selection,” he wrote.

In his post, Bajpai also lauded Decathlon CEO Barbara Martin Coppola and Decathlon Sports India CEO Jean Francois Mace for hiring people with a passion for sports. "Kudos to Barbara Martin Coppola and Jean Francois Mace for hiring such customer obsessed folks with a passion for sports!” Bajpai wrote.