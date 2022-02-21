International Mother Language Day 2022: 'We love our mother language,' says Mamata Banerjee

International Mother Language Day 2022: Mamata Banerjee was among those who sent their greetings on the day.

February 21 is observed every year as International Mother Language Day to promote linguistic and cultural diversity. The day has been observed across the globe since 2000.

This year’s theme for the day is “Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities”. The UNESCO will discuss the potential role of technology to advance education in various languages and support the development of quality teaching and learning for all.

40 per cent of the world’s population does not have access to an education in a language they speak or understand, according to the UNESCO.

In India, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among those who spoke about the importance of International Mother Language Day.

“Technology can greatly further the cause of multilingual education and bring about an inclusive educational experience,” the Vice President tweeted.

Banerjee stressed on celebrating the plurality of India’s languages. “Salute to all martyrs who valiantly fought for the cause of mother language. Plurality of languages needs celebration in India today. We love all languages, we love our mother language,” she tweeted.



National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, meanwhile, called for protecting the linguistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. "Communicating in our mother tongue should be a matter for pride for all of us,” he said in a statement.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted, On International Mother Language Day, we foster pride in our cultural diversity and multilingualism. Let us pledge to promote inclusion, ensuring no citizen is left behind.”

7,000 different languages are spoken around the world today, the UNESCO said.