International Malala Day 2023: History, significance and quotes by Pakistani activist

Annually, July 12 is celebrated as International Malala Day, honoring the birthday of Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.

Over the years, Malala has become symbol for the fight for girl's education globally. The incident that got her into global prominence occurred on October 9, 2012 when she was shot in the head and the neck by Taliban gunman while returning from school.

Here's a look at at history, significance and quotes given by the Pakistani activist:

International Malala Day 2023- History

The United Nations first celebrated International Malala Day on July 12, 2013. The day called on world leaders to ensure free and mandatory education for children from around the globe. The meeting was addressed by former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who was then serving as UN Special Envoy for Global Education.

International Malala Day 2023- Significance

International Malala Day is commemorated to pay tribute to Malala and to all girls who are aspirational towards education. The day serves as a reminder to emphasize the importance of educating girls, worldwide.

International Malala Day 2023- Quotes

"I raise up my voice not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard."

"I don’t want to be remembered as the girl who was shot. I want to be remembered as the girl who stood up."

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world."

"If one man can destroy everything, why can’t one girl change it?"

"Education is the power that can bring change to the world."

"We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced."