Indigo’s ‘common ramp for founders and funders’ in Peak Bengaluru moment

An Indigo ramp or jet bridge with a funny caption is viral on social media (Image credit: @pooja1place/Twitter)

We’re all equal in the sky – especially if the airline does not have a business class section. Low cost carrier Indigo, one such airline with no business or first class seats, also does not differentiate between startup founders and their funders – both have to walk the same ramp for boarding the aircraft.

In fact, Indigo’s ramps in the startup capital of India, Bengaluru, spell as much out in so many words. A picture going viral on social media shows an Indigo jet bridge with the caption: “Common ramp for founders and their funders.” Only in Bengaluru, indeed.

The picture was shared on Twitter by user Pooja Singh, who called it an example of a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment.

Since being shared on the microblogging platform one day ago, the post has been viewed over 27,000 times, collecting several amused responses.

Indigo has other such funny captions for its ramps, including “Catch me if you can” and “VPs this way,” for example.

Last year, the InterGlobe Aviation-run airline had announced it would add a third ramp to help passengers disembark faster. Usually, two ramps are deployed after touchdown so passengers can exit the plane.

This new disembarkation procedure is being implemented on IndiGo’s A320 and A321 fleet for flights arriving at remote stands at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airports to begin with, and will be progressively deployed across the network in the next 100 days, Indigo had said in August 2022.