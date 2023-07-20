Indian man shares pic with Pakistani classmate and friend of 31 years. Heartwarming post is viral

Roy and Cheema had been classmates at Cambridge University in England. (Image: @EmergingRoy/Twitter)

It is safe to say that there is nothing in the world that can replace the joy of college days. It was just another time altogether. It was a daunting one too if one’s college was outstation and they had to live alone in another city or country. But, the company of great friends salvaged everything.

While we are on this trip down memory lane, let us talk about a heartwarming post that is doing the rounds of the internet. The post featured a picture of two men who had been friends since the past 31 years. Also, one of them was from India while the other was from Pakistan.

The now-viral post was shared on Twitter by a user named Rathin Roy. In the picture, Roy was posing all-smiles with his friend Ali Cheema who is from Pakistan. Roy and Cheema had been classmates at Cambridge University in England. Both of them were PhD's. He also wrote a heartfelt caption to go with the photo.

“Rathin Roy PhD (Cambridge)- India citizen, Ali Cheema PhD (Cambridge) - Pakistan citizen. Scholarship students ordinary background. 31 years of friendship, collegial affection. We can still meet without being lynched. Thank you, London the melting pot of the subcontinent,” read the caption of the post.

The sweet post obviously garnered a lot of attention and netizens showered their love in the comments section.

“Great click! Dr. Ali Cheema is a Pakistani legend,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “What a sweet photo.”

Some social media users also noticed that the besties were twinning in pink. “How did you both end up in pink shirts?” a user asked

“I like the matching shirt colour,” a fourth user quipped.