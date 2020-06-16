App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-China border tension | What happened in 1975, the last time Chinese troopers killed Indian soldiers?

Four decades before the Galwan face-off, a similar incident had taken place in the eastern sector of the LAC, where four Indian Army soldiers were killed by Chinese troopers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

One Indian Army officer and two soldiers were martyred in a “violent face-off” that unfolded in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley late on June 15.

The incident took place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after a standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops. The confrontation between the rival patrols started on May 6 near Ladakh’s serene Pangong Lake after deep Chinese incursion was reported in the area.

Undoubtedly, the situation in Ladakh right now is far more serious and intense than past skirmishes. However, this is not the first time a skirmish between the two neighbouring countries ended in bloodshed. Four decades before the Galwan face-off, a similar incident had taken place in the eastern sector of the LAC, where four Indian Army soldiers were killed by Chinese troopers.

Close

So, what had happened along the LAC in 1975?

related news

Although the 1967 clash or what is often referred to as the Second Sino-Indian War, is recounted as the last time shots were fired on the India-China border, the death of four soldiers of an Assam Rifles patrol party on October 20, 1975, is often forgotten. The incident took place when Sikkim joined India, a move that the Chinese saw as an Indian annexation.

The four soldiers died in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tulung La Pass after PLA soldiers crossed over into Indian territory and ambushed a patrol party. Although China claimed that the soldiers had shot at the Indian Army men in self-defence, India has maintained that they had intruded into Indian territory.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #india china border dispute #India China relation #India China standoff #Line of Actual Control (LAC)

