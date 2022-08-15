English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Independence Day 2022: Watch Indian flag being hoisted at highest battlefield in the world

    The Siachen Glacier region often faces zero visibility and the soldiers have to carry on their duties in inhuman conditions. In the video, the Siachen Warriors are seen trudging along in a snow covered region with the Indian flag before hoisting it.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 15, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
    The Siachen Glacier is one of the most extreme places in the country which experiences sub-zero temperatures. (Screengrabs from video shared by @firefurycorps/Twitter)

    The Siachen Glacier is one of the most extreme places in the country which experiences sub-zero temperatures. (Screengrabs from video shared by @firefurycorps/Twitter)


    On the country's 75th Independence Day, Indian Army's Siachen Warriors hoisted the tricolour at the highest battleground in the world -- the Siachen Glacier.

    It is one of the most extreme places in the country which experiences sub-zero temperatures and at which the Siachen war against Pakistan was fought in 1984.

    The Siachen Glacier region often faces zero visibility and the soldiers have to carry on their duties in inhuman conditions.

    In the video, the Siachen Warriors are seen trudging along in a snow covered region with the Indian flag before hoisting it.

    Here's how social media reacted to the video:

    Close

    Related stories



    Read more: Independence Day 2022: 12 refugee singers pay tribute to national anthem | Watch

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

    The Prime Minister set out a 25 year goal for the world’s largest democracy and declared ‘paanch pran' or five pledges that included - an aim for a developed India, removal of any trace of colonial mindset, taking pride in our roots, unity, and sense of duty among the citizens.

    He emphasized that we must make India a developed country in the next twenty five years. "By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of," PM Modi said.

    Read more: Independence Day 2022: From Delhi to Siachen, Indians hoist tricolor
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Independence Day #Independence Day 2022 #Indian Army #Indian Flag #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Siachen #Siachen Glacier #Siachen Warriors #tricolour
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 12:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.