English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    August 15, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

    76th Independence Day 2022 LIVE: Science missions & startups are shaping the future of India, says PM Modi

    76th Independence Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Addressing the nation at the Red Fort, PM Modi stated that India’s strength lies in its diversity. This Independence Day 2022 is all the more special because India will mark 75 years of freedom from the British.


    76th Independence Day 2022 LIVE Updates: All eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech on the occasion of the 76th Independence day. The PM gave the 'Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal', to fulfill freedom fighters' dreams by 2047. The PM prescribes five vows that India needs to centre its efforts on:
    1. India must think big
    2. India needs to shed the mindset of slavery in our consciousness
    3. India must be proud of our heritage, which once gave India
    its guilded age
    4. Must have a sense of unity, cohesiveness in 130 crore Indians

    5. The duty of citizens towards the nation is the fifth vow

    This Independence Day 2022 is all the more special because India will mark 75 years of freedom from the British. India has been put under a heavy security blanket, right from Delhi, the epicentre of the mega celebrations, to Jammu and Kashmir. The police machinery across states has been put on vigil to ensure that the celebrations are not hampered in any way. In Delhi, where PM Modi will be addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort, security has been stepped up with Delhi Police deploying more than 10,000 personnel to guard the Mughal-era monument. From facial recognition system (FRS) cameras installed at the entry point of the Red Fort to multi-layered security cover and deployment of over 400 kite catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in the fort area to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms -- the area is under hawk-eye vigil. With nearly 7,000 invitees expected to attend the event at the Red Fort, a five-kilometre area around the monument has been marked as "no kite flying zone'' till the tricolour is hoisted. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), had said provisions of Section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi.

    President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, August 14, gave her maiden address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day. She said when India won independence, there were many international leaders and experts who were sceptical about the success of the democratic form of government in India due to poverty and illiteracy at that time. "But we Indians proved the sceptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too," she said as she asked citizens to pledge to give everything for the sake of the safety, security, progress and prosperity of the country. "Tomorrow marks the day when we had freed ourselves from the shackles of colonial rulers and decided to reshape our destiny. As all of us celebrate the anniversary of that day, we bow to all those men and women who made enormous sacrifices to make it possible for us to live in a free India," the president, in her 17-minute address said, adding it is a cause of celebration not only for all of us but also for every advocate of democracy around the world.

    Here's where and how you can watch the prime minister's full speech:

    >> PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech is being telecast live by Doordarshan.

    >> The Press Information Bureau has also put out a link where you can watch the speech. The livestream began at 6 am.

    >> Watch the celebration live on YouTube here

    Stay tuned with Moneycontrol for the latest news and developments as India marks 75 years of freedom!
    • August 15, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST

      Independence Day LIVE Updates: Watch PM Modi's LIVE address here
       

    • August 15, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

      Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM LIVE at Red Fort
      5G and digital services will revolutionise health, education. Private sector can play key role in Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. India can make for world. India needs competitive federalism along with cooperative federalism. Corruption, nepotism are two of the biggest threats to India's prosperity. Corruption is eating away at foundations of the nation. Entering a decisive period when it comes to fight against corruption. Citizens must join in fight against corruption. 

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 15, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

      Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM LIVE at Red Fort
      We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research & innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan

      Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM LIVE at Red Fort We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research & innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan
    • August 15, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM LIVE at Red Fort
      This decade is 'Techade' for India, our science missions & startups are shaping the future of India. SMEs, marginal farmers, cottage industries, hawkers, house helps - all such efforts must be made more capable

    • August 15, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

      Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM LIVE at Red Fort
      Any nation that has progressed, has discipline ingrained in its citizens; if all follow their responsibilities, India will grow fast. Industry must focus on innovation. Innvoation & research must be celebrated in India - like we hailed Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. We won't have to wait too long for 5G technology

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 15, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

      Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM LIVE at Red Fort
      Country is becoming a manufacturing hub. Need to be self-reliant in energy sector. And natural, chemical-free farming is a way towards self-reliance in agriculture.
      Our PMI schemes have invited global players into India and I invite private sector come forward and conquer the world

    • August 15, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      Independence Day LIVE Updates | PM LIVE at Red Fort: India needs to centre its efforts on five vows
      1. India must take the vow to develop India
      2. India needs to shed the mindset of slavery in our consciousness
      3. India must be proud of our heritage, which once gave India its guilded age
      4. Must have a sense of unity, cohesiveness in 130 crore Indians
      5. The duty of citizens towards the nation is the fifth vow

    • August 15, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

      Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM LIVE at Red Fort
      Yoga, coarse grains, green growth, family values - all are India's heritage. Need to celebrate our diversity to become more united. Need to think about our dependence on the world for our needs. Self-reliant India is not a government programme, it is a societal movement which needs to be bolstered

    • August 15, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

      Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM LIVE at Red Fort
      The country has met targets of 10 percent ethanol blending, wider electrification. India's pace of achievement has hastened in all aspects. No need to be like others, India needs to stand on its own. We need to develop our standards, need not rely on certificates from the world. Indi must take pride in all our languages. Our startup talent is also coming from tier-2, 3 cities

    • August 15, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

      Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM LIVE at Red Fort
      In coming years, we've to focus on 'Panchpran'. 1 - To move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; 2 - Erase all traces of servitude; 3 - Be proud of our legacy; 4 - Strength of unity; and 5 - Duties of citizens which includes the PM and CMs

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 15, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM LIVE at Red Fort
      The next 25 years are crucial for India's development. We must make India a developed country in the next 25 years. The next 25 years of India's youth is the golden period for India as well. It is time to step towards new direction with new resolve

    • August 15, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

      Independence Day LIVE Updates: PM LIVE at Red Fort
      India must be proud of our heritage, which once gave India its guilded age. India needs to shed the mindset of slavery in our consciousness. The duty of citizens towards the nation is the fifth vow. We must have a sense of unity, cohesiveness among 130 crore Indians. We must make India a developed country in the next 25 years

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.