How Twitter solutions helped Radhika Gupta's husband board a flight with his bicycle

Radhika Gupta's husband Nalin Moniz is also a marathoner. (Image: @iamradhikagupta/Instagram)

Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, took to Twitter today to seek immediate assistance from the Mumbai Airport Authorities, KLM India, and Airports Authority of India (AAI) for her husband who was denied boarding a flight with his bicycle.

The issue was eventually resolved thanks to several helpful solutions from Twitter users, Gupta said.

In her plea, Gupta highlighted the predicament her husband Nalin Moniz faced, as he was denied boarding with his bicycle despite it meeting the weight limit. He is competing in an Ironman race and needs the bicycle to participate. Gupta sought help from aviation authorities and tagged Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur.

Gupta's tweeted, "Hi. Need urgent help with either @KLMIndia or @AAI_Official Mumbai Airport Authorities. My husband is competing in an Ironman race, and the airline won’t let him board with a cycle even though it meets the weight limit. Can someone help @nalinmoniz."

The Ironman race, renowned for its gruelling triathlon challenges, demands athletes to complete a 3.86-km swim, a 180.25-km bicycle ride, and a full marathon of 42.20 km. Gupta's husband is an avid participant in endurance events and is a marathoner as well.

The tweet has gained significant attention, with social media users suggesting solutions.

“Sports equipment usually needs to be checked in separately. If there’s time ask him to go to the website and manage booking and see if it gives him an option to add sports equipment or something similar, for an additional fee,” one user suggested.

"Sports equipments, musical instruments need to be checked in separately for a fee. Available on request with airline authorities," wrote another.

“Hope this is solved, it should have not been a problem if declared and checked as sports equipment,” another sympathised.

Mumbai airport also responded asking Gupta to share details.

“Dear Radhika, we would request you to kindly share your contact details with us via DM, so that our team can get in touch with you regarding the same. Wishing you Goodness always. Team CSMIA,” they tweeted.

A few hours later, Gupta tweeted that the advice from Twitter users resolved the matter.

“Thank you for the help twitter. With the advice here it was resolved,” she said.