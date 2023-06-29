‘How to spot an idiot’: This graduation speech is viral for all the right reasons

J.B. Pritzker is the Governor of Illinois and a billionaire businessman. (Image: screengrab from video @darrenrovell/Twitter)

If you are looking for something to lift your spirits then you should stop your search as we have the perfect video with us. While a majority of us find long speeches a tad bit boring, a speech by Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker has been termed as "genius". Well, it was titled "How to spot an idiot" and was given by him at Northwestern University's graduation ceremony. A video of the same has gone viral online and you should definitely check it out.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by business analyst Darren Rovell. The clip featured J.B. Pritzker, the Governor of Illinois and an American businessman, billionaire and philanthropist giving the commencement speech at Northwestern University. While talking to the graduates, he quoted famous sitcom The Office's character Dwight Schrute. "Whenever I'm about to do something I think would an idiot do that? And if they would, I don't do that thing," Pritzker said.

Pritzker then went on to define an idiot in his own words and even called some of them smart. "If you have to be successful in this world, you have to develop your own idiot detection system," he continued. He also went on to share his own system. He joked about being naturally suspicious of people who never watched the original Star Wars and even more cautious of the people who loved the prequels and sequels of the same.

However, for him, an idiot was the person who was cruel. "Over my many years in business and politics, I have found one thing to be universally true. The kindest person in the room is often the smartest," Pritzker added.

Pritzker's speech won the internet over and social media users were quick to call the speech evergreen and brilliant.

"Brilliant. Funny and profound at the same time," a user wrote. While another user commented, "The message that we need today."