    Hiring expert reveals how to use ChatGPT to ace job interviews: ‘works every time’

    Hanna Goefft, a New York-based content creator and recruitment marketing manager, has a piece of advice for all job seekers – use AI to your advantage.

    May 25, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
    A viral video explains how ChatGPT can be used to clear job interviews

    Hanna Goefft, a New York-based content creator and recruitment marketing manager, has a piece of advice for all job seekers – use AI to your advantage. Goefft recently shared a TikTok video explaining how ChatGPT can make interviewing for a job easier.

    “This is the easiest way to prepare for interviews, and it will work for every single job,” she said in the video before explaining how ChatGPT can be used to generate questions that the candidate may be asked during the interview.

    Goefft demonstrated how she copy-pastes the job description into ChatGPT and asks the AI chatbot to analyse the listing for 10 keywords and come up with potential questions.

    “Start with your job description, we want to copy and paste the whole thing into ChaptGPT,” she told viewers. “And then we are going to tell it to generate interview questions for each bullet point in the job description, and analyse the job description for the top 10 keywords.”

    After ChatGPT gave her five questions and 10 keywords, Goefft advised her viewers to prepare answers in advance that correspond to the keywords.

    “You want to brainstorm responses to each question and make sure that the examples you're giving are corresponding to these 10 keywords,” she said. “You don't need to necessarily say them explicitly, but you want your examples to demonstrate that you have these skills.”

    This way, you’ll know that you’re highlighting the most relevant pieces of your experience rather than just projects that you may be proud of, which might not always be the same thing,” she concluded.

    Her video has garnered over a million views on TikTok, where Goefft regularly shares hiring tips and tricks.

