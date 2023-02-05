English
    Pervez Musharraf had amyloidosis. 8 facts about the rare disease

    Pervez Musharraf had been receiving medical care in Dubai since 2016. He died aged 79 on February 5, 2023.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
    Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.

    Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan's former military ruler, died aged 79 in Dubai, after a long illness on February 5. He had been suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease that affects the heart, kidneys and liver. Last year, his family had announced that he was in the advanced stages of the disease, where recovery wasn't possible

    Here are some facts about the condition that plagued Musharraf:

    - Amyloidosis causes abnormal protein build-up in organs and tissues, which impairs their functioning. Such deposits can happen in the brain, kidneys, heart and spleen. Patients can experience it in one or several organs.

    - It can happen because of a gene mutation and can be a primary as well as secondary health condition. In some cases, its causes can be unknown.