Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf passed away; leaders pay condolences

Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai, after a prolonged illness.

General Pervez Musharraf, who was the former President of Pakistan, has passed away at the age of 79 in a hospital in Dubai, confirmed Pakistan's Geo News. Musharraf, who was in Dubai since March 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis. It is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in your organs and interferes with their normal function.

His family, on June 10, issued a statement on Twitter sating that he is at a stage where “recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning". “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

Leaders react to the demise of the former army chief n a series of tweets.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow over the former president’s death and extended condolences to the grieving family. “May God grant the deceased a high rank and give patience to the family,” Dawn reported.

Indian politician and Member of the Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor tweets, “Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease”: once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un (United Nations) &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP.”