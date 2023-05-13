Mother's Day 2023: Give the gift of wellness to your mother with these essential bone-health tips

After menopause, there is a drastic decline in the levels of oestrogen, which makes women more susceptible to osteoporosis (Image: Canva)

Happy Mother's Day: Mothers, often placed on a pedestal, are not the superwomen we believe them to be, every second of the day. They are human, and the weight of non-stop multitasking is bound to take a toll on their mental, emotional, psychological, and, of course, physical health. Notorious for always tending to the needs of others but often neglecting their own, your mother needs a gentle nudge (and a wholesome dose of self-care) to recognise the importance of prioritising themselves. This Mother’s Day, give your mom the gift of good health and happy bones, by helping her reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Understanding osteoporosis: Decreased strength of the bone leading to an increased susceptibility to fractures is known as osteoporosis. It can occur in both men and women, but post-menopausal women are the frequent target of lowered bone density or bone demineralisation. This leads to constant back pain, as the vertebrae of the spine are most commonly affected. It can also lead to fractures in the pelvis and the wrist (called Colles’ fracture).

Oestrogen, the main female sex hormone, is especially responsible for pregnancy, menstruation, and bone strength. In adequate amounts, it reduces bone resorption (breaking down of bone tissue and release of minerals), thus maintaining bone structure. It also enhances the production of calcitonin, the hormone responsible for inhibiting the breakdown of bones. Oestrogen advances the absorption of calcium by the intestine and reduces its excretion from the kidneys. After menopause, there is a drastic decline in the levels of oestrogen, which makes women more susceptible to osteoporosis. The risk factors leading to fractures include aging, menopause, personal history of fractures, and a tendency to fall. Such risks cannot be modified, per say.

However, there are a number of other aspects that also contribute to bone health, which can fortunately be altered.

Mother’s Day, bones and bonds: Here are five gifts you can give your mother this Mother's Day.

Zumba: Indulge your mom by gifting her your company along with an exhilarating experience of a Zumba or yoga class to help them get the required weight-bearing exercise, essential for strong bones. What’s more fun than grooving with your mother on songs you both loved when you were younger and probably still love? You can also make a playlist (the modern version of mix tapes) for jamming together. A Zumba workout at home is also doable with a deluge of online options available.

Long walks: Flaunt your love for your mom by becoming her walking partner in the morning. This will help her in getting that Vitamin D essential for her bone health. It may also turn out to be the juiciest gossip session, one that is cathartic and not vile - because at the end of it, your mother is bound to quip - “What do we care about others’ lives anyway?”

Let the tables turn: Remember when she used to pester you to drink milk, while you whined? Now is the time to make sure she is taking enough calcium in her diet - be it in the form of almonds, cheese, or milk. Don’t take no for an answer!

Enhance your culinary prowess: According to a research published in PubMed Central, kale and broccoli are good sources of calcium. What better way to keep healthy and happy than cooking for your mom, or with her? Find a fancy recipe or create your mother-child (both boys and girls) special, by adding green vegetables and calcium-rich foods to it.

Mocktail moments: Alcohol consumption is a risk factor for impending osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. To counter that, slowly begin to reduce your mom’s wine tastings (that are not mere tastings) and replace them with mocktails and your intoxicating company. Create your own, or enjoy the wide variety that is popular these days.

Lastly, It is best to consult your gynecologist regarding supplementation, besides diet.