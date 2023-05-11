Decoding allergic rhinitis: How dust mites, pollen, and foods can cause nasal allergies

The symptoms of allergic rhinitis include sneezing, rhinorrhea (running nose), watery eyes, nasal congestion, mouth breathing, throat clearing, and dark circles, called allergic shiners (Image: Canva)

Do you frequently find yourself sneezing uncontrollably in a meeting or class? Do you feel your nose won't cease running until you do, like literally out of the room? You might have one thing in common with David Beckham - allergic rhinitis, often referred to as hay fever.

Allergic rhinitis is an atopic disease resulting from IgE (Immunoglobulin responsible for allergic reactions) - mediated response to allergens, usually airborne, characterised by itching in the nose, sneezing, and nasal obstruction.

Symptoms of allergic rhinitis

The symptoms of allergic rhinitis include sneezing, rhinorrhea (running nose), watery eyes, nasal congestion, mouth breathing, throat clearing, and dark circles, called allergic shiners.

Causes for allergic rhinitis

Demographically varying allergens like pollens, spread by trees and weeds for cross-pollination, are among the prime reasons for this seasonal response. Some allergens are present all year round, which includes dander from animals, dust mites, cockroaches, rodents, and fibers. Genetic factors also come into play - if one or both parents are affected, the child will likely be too.

These allergens cause nasal hyperreactivity, and within a few minutes, the person may begin sneezing and sniffing due to a runny nose. This results due to the release of histamine. A few hours later, the inflammatory cells like basophils, neutrophils, and eosinophils cause thick congestion and swelling.

Additionally, allergic rhinitis may have a predilection for asthma, as about 50 percent of patients with seasonal allergies/rhinitis may suffer from asthma. The "Atopic March" hypothesis works to explain that by considering successive clinical manifestations of atopic dermatitis (also called eczema) and allergic rhinitis causing asthma sensitisation in the airway. Another study mentions that "allergic rhinitis and asthma are but one unique disease." The increasing concentration of these inflammatory cells can make the nasal mucosa susceptible to asthma.

Hay fever may also lead to other complications, namely, nasal polyps, orthodontic predicaments (in children due to mouth breathing), and sinusitis. Otorhinolaryngological diseases are often interconnected. Hence it may also lead to inflammation of the middle ear.

You can take the following steps to keep the hay fever in check

Long-distance relationship, with your beloved pet. If you're allergic to animal dander, refrain from cuddling your pet at every chance you get. Ensure your pet (if you have cats or dogs) is well brushed. Even then, try to maintain distance.

Beware of the red carpet, or any carpet, for that matter. Though you're the star of your life, walking on carpets that house dust mites might make you the chronically sneezing protagonist. Get your carpets cleaned and vacuumed at regular intervals, more frequently than you would typically do. You may also get rid of the carpets altogether.

Steamy sessions, for your nose. Take steam at least once a day, which will help clear the airway and lubricate the nasal passage. This will also help with the sneezing and coughing (that might sometimes occur)

Know your poison, keep windows closed. Keeping track of when your allergies are initiated and triggered the most and in which season (if seasonal), can aid you in keeping a close eye on such climate changes. This will allow you to work around your schedule and stay indoors on susceptible days. Keeping your windows closed can prevent the allergen from reaching you. Avoid early morning outings, and stay indoors. Early morning treks or exercising outdoors must be avoided - let them not make you cry, literally.

Mask up, wherever you go. Remember Barney Stinson's (How I Met Your Mother) famous "Suit Up"? Well, all you've got to do is add a mask to your outfit, preferably the surgical mask. It will not only keep pollen at arms' length but also banal conversations.