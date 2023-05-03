Benefits of sandalwood: Drink it, spray it, or slap it on your body to beat summer's side-effects

sandalwood is known to have anti-aging properties and can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles (Image: Canva)

Sandalwood is a versatile plant with numerous benefits and is highly sought after in summer for its natural cooling and healing properties. Some of the most well-known benefits of sandalwood include its ability to reduce inflammation, improve skin health, enhance mental clarity, and relaxation, and boost immunity. It has numerous benefits when it comes to beauty, aromatherapy, and consumption, which also makes it one of the most expensive trees in the world.

Here’s how to make the best use of this fragrant wood to beat the heat.

In the Indian market, there are two main varieties available - Indian Sandalwood (Santalum album) and Australian Sandalwood (Santalum spicatum). Indian Sandalwood is more commonly used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine and is considered to be the superior variety due to its high oil content, informs celebrity dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonavane, founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai. “In terms of beauty, sandalwood is known to have anti-aging properties and can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also be used as a natural remedy for acne and blemishes. Sandalwood oil can be used as a natural perfume or added to bath water for a relaxing and fragrant soak. It can be used in a variety of ways for various ailments as well. For instance, it can be used to treat skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Sandalwood paste can also be applied to the forehead to relieve headaches and migraines. Additionally, inhaling sandalwood oil can help alleviate anxiety, stress, and insomnia,” she says.

Approved by Ayurveda

Around 85 percent of Sandalwood is sourced from the states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Mysore is even called the ‘Sandalwood City’. Culturally, sandalwood (chandan) holds an important role in Indian homes; it is sacred in Ayurveda and the wood is also used for worshipping deities. But the value of sandalwood extends far beyond this as it offers a bouquet of benefits. The essential oil helps in healing any insect bites or wounds and can be used in summer to heal burning, itching, and wounds. “The Sandalwood essential oil is extracted from the roots and woods and used mostly for aromatherapy and in various beauty products,” says Megha Asher, founder of Juicy Chemistry. She says, “According to Ayurveda, Sandalwood helps relieve the pitta dosha due to its cooling and soothing effects. Sandalwood essential oil has anti-inflammatory properties and promotes skin cell growth. It is also antiseptic, antimicrobial, and astringent. Thus, Sandalwood oil or powder has a soothing effect on the skin.”

Aromatic healing

As a natural dye, the red sandalwood powder is used in baked items, tea preparations, and desserts. It is also used in mouthwash, toothpowder, and as an infusion to give drinks a refreshing taste. From an aromatherapy perspective, sandalwood is known to have a calming and soothing effect on the mind and body. Sandalwood oil can be diffused in a room or applied topically to the temples or wrists for a calming effect. However, Dr Sonavane adds a word of advice, “One simple tip for incorporating sandalwood into your daily routine is to add a few drops of sandalwood oil to your bath or diffuser for a relaxing and fragrant experience. You can also mix sandalwood paste with honey and milk for a natural face mask. When it comes to consumption, sandalwood is often used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine as a digestive aid and to promote overall health and well-being. However, it is important to note that sandalwood should not be consumed in large quantities as it can be toxic.”

Beauty DIY with sandalwood

The quickest way to incorporate sandalwood into your routine is by adding products that make use of the ingredient. If you want to opt for the DIY approach, make sure to opt for a company that offers traceability and transparency about the sourcing, suggests beauty expert Megha Asher. She recommends some easy DIY tips, “There are a few ways to incorporate sandalwood into your beauty routine but do keep in mind to do a patch test first to test if it suits your skin type. Mix 2 tablespoons of sandalwood powder with rose water to make a paste. Apply an even layer on the skin and wash it off after 10-15 minutes, for oily skin. For dry skin, mix 2 tablespoons of sandalwood powder with plant-based milk to make a paste. Wash off after 10-15 minutes. And, you can also choose to create your oil blend with Sandalwood essential oil and a carrier oil such as Jojoba or Almond oil, but be sure to be very precise about the measurements.”