World Health Day 2023 | The benefits of aromatherapy, healing with fragrances

Aromatherapy is now being used as an alternative treatment for health concerns such as asthma, insomnia, anxiety, depression, and menstrual issues (Image: Pixabay)

Post-pandemic, when everyone is looking for sustainable ways of healing and relaxing, aromatherapy comes in highly recommended by experts. Numerous studies have proved that it can provide a range of benefits for healing respiratory issues, congestion and emotional well-being without non-invasive treatments.

Natural wonders

The holistic and natural benefits of essential oils, perfume oils, and diffusers make them instant mood enhancers. The aromatic substances that are sourced from plant extracts and treated in chemical-free environments are considered pure and planet-friendly.

Says perfumer Rupal Shabnam Tyagi, a certified aromatherapy practitioner and Director of Wikka, "Aromatherapy is immensely popular because it is a holistic treatment by simple ways like smell and external application. This age-old therapy is phytotherapeutic (the practice of using plants, and herbs for medicinal purposes to cure diseases) that creates harmony in life by addressing both mental and physical state of being. It is non-invasive and best for people who prefer to avoid pharmaceutical drugs and their potential side effects."

From reducing mental fatigue, stress and anxiety, muscular aches, pain, and migraines to sleep disorders, aromas can improve energy levels and heal people suffering from long-term health problems. "It is also helpful for wounds, digestive problems, and congestion, works exceptionally beneficial in aiding women’s health and restoring hormonal imbalances. Aromatherapy has also been effective in taking care of the skin, the anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, hydrating properties of essential oils boost circulation that helps in cell regeneration aiding in youthful skin," adds Rupal.

From concentrated fragrance oils, and sprays to solid perfumes, different aromas can be used to feel more positive, attractive, energised, less stressful, for memory enhancement, etc. For example, zesty, fresh notes like orange, citrus, and mint can be used to invigorate the mind as it has mood-enhancing, uplifting effects, while floral notes like lavender, bergamot, jasmine, chamomile can help with relaxation and stress relief.

Fragrant fumes

Aromatherapy is now being used as an alternative treatment for health concerns such as asthma, insomnia, anxiety, depression, and menstrual issues. Bharat Bansal, CEO of Nirmalaya, shares an insight on picking the best aromatic oil to treat various lifestyle disorders. "Relaxing lavender and sedative marjoram is known for its calming properties, making these effective essential oils for promoting restful sleep. Whereas, chamomile oil has a calming effect on the mind, making it a great choice for promoting relaxation and reducing stress. Warm and woody sandalwood and refreshing peppermint oil work wonders to clear the mind, promote restfulness and reduce stress."

While different blends of essential oils are used for therapeutic massages which increase the flow of oxygen and release tension, you can also customise various combinations to get desired effects. However, like any treatment, there is a risk of side-effects such as skin rashes, nausea, allergic reactions and headaches.

Also, keep in mind that essential oils are powerful and highly concentrated, and therefore must never be applied to the skin directly. Always dilute them with carrier oil and use them under the guidance of a trained practitioner.