business Live | World Mental Health Day 2022: How to deal with anxiety & stress | Tips From Experts On World Mental Health Day this year, join in a conversation with top experts on how to deal with the stress we face in our everyday life and what we can do to make difficult times a little easier for ourselves. According to the WHO, COVID has led to a 25% increase in the prevalence in anxiety and depression worldwide. Now that life is getting back on track, let's figure out a way to deal with the new normal, together. What can you do if you're feeling overwhelmed? How can you reassure yourself that things will be okay soon? How can you deal with the loss of a loved one? How can you ensure that you manage stress at work?