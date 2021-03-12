Sanofi to start human trials of its second COVID vaccine candidate

French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi on Friday announced the launch of human trials of its second COVID-19 vaccine, with its first still in the testing phase after having fallen behind in development.

Sanofi and US company Translate Bio are developing the vaccine based on messenger RNA technology.

The phase 1 and 2 trials aim to verify that the vaccine is not dangerous and to provide initial information on its effectiveness.

Phase 3 would be carried out on many more patients to determine its effectiveness.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The first trials will include 415 people, with inital results expected in the third quarter.

Messenger RNA technology is also used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, already authorised in the European Union, the United States and elsewhere.

It is the second vaccine developed by Sanofi against the coronavirus.

An earlier candidate, developed with Britain's GSK, is recombinant protein-based, but its development is several months behind schedule and testing is only in phase 2, with hopes to launch it in late 2021.

Sanofi has also agreed to help produce COVID vaccines developed by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.