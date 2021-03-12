Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pune's COVID-19 tally zooms to 4.28 lakh with 2,840 new cases; 15 more die

Coronavirus in Sweden LIVE Updates | Sweden royals hold church service for COVID-19 victims
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia held a church ceremony yesterday to honor the victims of the coronavirus. The memorial service was held at the chapel of the Drottningholm Palace, just outside Stockholm, on the one-year anniversary of the first death of the pandemic in the Scandinavian nation. The royal couple participated, but Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel could not attend as they both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. (AP)