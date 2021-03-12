English
March 12, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pune's COVID-19 tally zooms to 4.28 lakh with 2,840 new cases; 15 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.56 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 352nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.12 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including over 1.58 lakh deaths. A total of 1.09 crore people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. However, there are 1.89 lakh 'active' cases in the country, which comprises 1.64
percent of the total caseload. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.9 percent. Globally, more than 11.84 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.28 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.56 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 12, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Sweden LIVE Updates | Sweden royals hold church service for COVID-19 victims

    Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia held a church ceremony yesterday to honor the victims of the coronavirus. The memorial service was held at the chapel of the Drottningholm Palace, just outside Stockholm, on the one-year anniversary of the first death of the pandemic in the Scandinavian nation. The royal couple participated, but Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel could not attend as they both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. (AP)

  • March 12, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Hours after signing his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law yesterday, President Joe Biden prepared to tell Americans in a televised address he is taking aggressive action to speed COVID-19 vaccinations and move the country closer to normality by July 4. Biden signed the measure, designed to bring relief to Americans and boost the economy, with Vice President Kamala Harris at his side in the Oval Office. The package is a major political victory for the Democratic president some 50 days into his administration.

    Read more | Joe Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, eyes next stage of pandemic fight

  • March 12, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Curbs in Nanded district from today

    Several restrictions will come into force in the Nanded district of Maharashtra from today with the intention of curbing the spread of coronavirus infection, officials said. Collector Vipin Itankar issued an order to this effect yesterday. As per the order, shops will be operational from 7 amto 7 pm only. No weekly markets will be allowed in the district between March 12 and 21 and coaching classes shall remain closed during this period. Hotels shall function from 7 am to 8 pm at 50 percent of their seating capacity. Gyms, playgrounds and swimming pools will remain functional for practice, but competitions are not allowed to be held there between March 12 and 21, it said. Social, religious and political programmes will not be allowed to be held during this period, the order said. (PTI)

  • March 12, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | No export prohibitions on COVID-19 vaccines, says White House

    The Biden administration yesterday ruled out that it has imposed any kind of restrictions on export of COVID-19 vaccines, amidst reports that European Union has been told by the US that they cannot expect any AstraZeneca shipments anytime soon. "We don't purchase AstraZeneca supplies. So there's no export prohibitions and all vaccine manufacturers in the United States are free to export their products while also fulfilling the terms of their contracts with the US government," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference. Vaccine manufacturers in the United States are free to export their products while also fulfilling the terms of contracts with the United States. There are supplies that they are producing for the United States but they can also work with other countries, she said in response to a question. (PTI)

  • March 12, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Karnataka LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports 783 infections, two fatalities

    The uptrend in fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka continued with the 783 more testing positive yesterday, taking the infection count to 9,51,600 as the active cases rose by over 2,000 since this month beginning. Two more deaths took the COVID-19 toll to 12,336, the health department said. According to a bulletin, 9,37,353 people have been discharged cumulatively so far including 406 on the day. There were 7,831 active cases in the state which includes 110 in the intensive care units, the department added. (PTI)

  • March 12, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 2,840 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district; 15 patients die

    Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 2,840 new coronavirus cases yesterday, which pushed its overall infection tally to 4,28,344, a health official said. The death toll reached 9,356 with 15 patients succumbing to the infection, he said. With 815 new cases reported in the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count there stands at 1,11,515, he added. (PTI)

  • March 12, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | 2 die after receiving COVID-19 jabs in Bengal, probe launched

    Two senior citizens have died in West Bengal allegedly after being administered coronavirus vaccine shots, prompting the state's health department to launch a probe, a senior official said yesterday. Though primary findings suggest the fatalities were due to cardiac ailments, the department is awaiting the final investigation report to come to a conclusion. (PTI)

  • March 12, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 352nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

