Sanjeevani Telethon - A grand finale to culminate Phase 1 of a successful campaign

The Covid 19 pandemic necessitated the launch of one of the largest vaccination drives in the world. India launched its vaccination campaign in January 2021. On April 7, Network 18 joined hands with Federal Bank’s CSR initiative to set up the Sanjeevani- A Shot of Life campaign launched to amplify and facilitate the Covid vaccination program. On 12th December, phase 1 of the campaign culminated in a grand 4-hour long telethon from 12 pm to 4 pm, streamed live on Network-18 and other digital channels.

The Sanjeevani initiative was a Federal Bank Corporate Social Responsibility Drive to provide each Indian with valuable information about the Covid vaccine and encourage them to get jabbed. The Sanjeevani Ki Gaadi traveled to the most affected parts of the country, busted myths, and disseminated relevant authentic information among villagers. Numerous villages in Amritsar, Indore, Dakshina Kannada, Nashik, and Guntur districts were covered and over one lakh lives were impacted. Over 134 crore Indians have been vaccinated with at least one dose as of 13th December.

Hosted by Shereen Bhan, Anand Narasimhan, and Zakka Jacob, the telethon featured several renowned personalities like Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilizers of India, Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Aditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister, Maharashtra, Olympic Gold Medallist, Neeraj Chopra, Actresses Kareena Kapoor, Anthem composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan, Federal Bank MD and CEO Shyam Srinivasan, Serum Institute of India’s CEO, Adar Poonawala, representatives from the Initiative’s NGO partners, representatives from the NGO partners United Way of Mumbai and Apollo 24x7 and other corporate leaders and celebrities.

The telethon showcased the shining moments of the eight-month-long journey with vaccination reports of each city, personal stories of those who benefited from the drive, the local champions of change who enabled the drive, and citizen changemakers who mobilized community vaccination efforts.

The Minister for Health, Mansukh Mandaviya spoke about India’s vaccination drive, the success of the COWIN platform and applauded the efforts of the Sanjeevani initiative.

Federal Bank CEO Shyam Srinivasan spoke about touching moments from the campaign which showed how vaccination impacted the lives of common people on the ground indicating the real success of the initiative.

Anthem composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan spoke about the making of the album and its runaway success in multi-language versions that stuck a chord with the audience and united the country in its drive to vaccinate as many as possible. He also hummed a few lines from the anthem.

Adar Poonawala, CEO, Serum Institute of India shared his views on the preparedness of India to face the vaccination challenges of today and the future in case of any variants. In fact, Serum Insititute is in a situation where supply has overtaken demand.

All the panel participants shared their experiences and looked forward to the next phase of the initiative to encourage people to complete both doses and stay safe. There were performances by Bollywood artists like Shilpa Rao and Sara Ali Khan. The event concluded with a dance performance by Terence Lewis and his group.

The Sanjeevani - Shot of Life initiative was a very well-managed initiative that managed to impact 1 lakh people over a period of eight months in its first phase. The initiative now plans to kick off its second phase with a view to widen its reach and encourage people to complete both doses of the vaccination without fail. The enormous success and goodwill generated by Phase 1 will stand the campaign in good stead as the Sanjeevani ki Gaddi chugs on.