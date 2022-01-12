India’s Vaccination Report Card Revealed On Sanjeevani Telethon

Looking back at the way COVID-19 has changed the global health scorecard since January 2020, vaccines came as a saviour for the masses. The virus that traveled from place to place left India in a fix about ways to immunise people in remote locations, particularly those that were badly affected by the pandemic. To solve the problem of lack of awareness and resistance to vaccine shots, Network18 and Federal Bank’s initiative, Sanjeevani A Shot of Life, was launched on World Health Day. The nine-month campaign has been committed to helping the five worst-affected districts in India through new initiatives like Sanjeevani Gaadi. The campaign culminated in a grand 4-hour long telethon today where its performance was revisited.

Celebrating the success of India’s largest vaccination campaign, Sanjeevani Telethon, the first-of-its-kind telethon on vaccines was hosted by Network18 and Federal Bank. In one of the events of this special telethon, a state-wise vaccination report card was aired live. Providing a comprehensive summary of immunisation in India, the report gave a situational analysis of COVID-19 vaccine uptake across different states. The state-wise report card gives an overview of the vaccine coverage and social measures taken for the deployment of the vaccine by Sanjeevani teams. Summarising the action on the ground and the outcomes in the purview of vaccine uptakes, the report cards highlight community engagement and vaccine awareness initiatives, the challenges on the way, and the successful journey of how states’ overcame vaccine hesitancy.

The telethon was hosted by leading Network18 anchors who presented Sanjeevani’s expedition and celebrated the frontline workers who contributed to the remarkable percentage of vaccine administration across the country. This grand telethon was attended by well-known celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Neeraj Chopra, Terrence Lewis, Shruti Pathak, and key leaders from states and industries.