Sara Ali Khan Salutes Covid Warriors On Sanjeevani Telethon

Network18 and Federal Bank had launched India’s largest private vaccination drive in the country to increase vaccine awareness. To celebrate the groundbreaking achievements of the campaign, a telethon was hosted non-stop for four hours across Network18 channels. Bringing a glimpse of the nine-month-long campaign that successfully overcame Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy by addressing reluctance and spreading awareness in the country’s five worst-affected districts of the country.

Joining the telethon to felicitate Sanjeevani warriors, famous actor Sara Ali Khan talked about how she has been managing the pandemic. Sharing her take on the pandemic, Sarah Ali Khan said, “There was fear and we took all kinds of precautions. I am now double vaccinated which makes me feel a little safer in these uncertain times.” Apart from that the actor also said they also resorted to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Commending the efforts of volunteers who have been working on ground during these unprecedented times, Sara thanked them all. “The reason we are safe and secure today is because of people like you.”, said Sara. Calling Sanjeevani Champions the real heroes of the nation, the actor saluted them to express her heartfelt gratitude.

In the session with Sara, the telethon facilitated Sanjeevani Champions from the Smile Foundation and discussed ways in which they have coped up with the vaccine hesitancy to drive mass inoculation. They talked about how the sudden lockdown disrupted the medical system and different levels of hesitancy people had. Beating all odds these COVID warriors have been the backbone of the campaign and led Sanjeevani’s grand success.

The non-stop telethon was joined by a host of dignitaries, celebrities, and experts where the country’s health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, lauded Sanjeevani’s efforts in driving vaccination awareness nationwide. The dazzling culmination of Sanjeevani phase I also offered inkling into the next phase of the campaign and voiced “Poora Tika Laga” to emphasize the need for getting fully vaccinated.