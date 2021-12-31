India’s First Ever Telethon On Vaccine Awareness Marks The Spectacular Grand Finale Of Sanjeevani

The grand finale of Network18 and Federal bank’s initiative Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life converged in a one-of- its-kind telethon today. Sanjeevani has been the world’s biggest vaccination drive, bolstering the voice of awareness by going door to door to the remotest villages to help India beat hesitancy and transporting beneficiaries to the vaccination centres. The event was joined by celebrities, policymakers, artists, and many other key opinion leaders from across the country.

India's first telethon on vaccine awareness started with folk dances of different states where dancers swayed on the tunes of ‘Tika laga’, the melodious campaign anthem that became a rage on ground across multiple languages.

The event celebrated the five states where the campaign has lent all its might for the past nine months to eradicate resistance to vaccines and promote vaccination. Aired across NW18 TV and digital channels, the event celebrated the real superstars of the campaign who have contributed their best in India’s historic achievement of 132 crore jabs.

The telethon paid tribute to doctors, nurses, auxiliary wives, ANMS, Asha & Anganwadi workers along with social workers and facilitated Sanjeevani Champions who went beyond the call of duty. It also brought report cards from each of the five states where the campaign was active on ground. The campaign AV encapsulated highlights of resilience and relentlessness of champions, lessons learnt, and achievements of the campaign.

Spreading vaccine awareness across five districts, Sanjeevani was launched in April from Attri border to spread the key message of taking the jab against COVID-19. Busting myths and dispelling myths, the campaign worked days and nights to facilitate the shift from vaccine hesitancy to vaccine eagerness. The campaign’s health partner, Apollo Hospitals and NGO partner, United Way Mumbai have been supporting the jab awareness initiative at all its stages. Celebrating the nine months milestone and accomplishments of the campaign, the event marked the culmination of the first phase of Sanjeevani, and clue about a bigger and mightier second phase in plan.

Health minister Mansookh Mandaviya gave a special key message where he appreciated the efforts of Sanjeevani in leading the fight against COVID-19. The telethon was followed by events that spread over 4 hours to make it India’s first and biggest telethon vaccine on awareness. In the war against COVID, India’s top political leaders, bollywood superstars, cultural icons, india inc, health industry honchos came together on the telethon to power the forces for the Sanjeevani campaign

In case you missed the live event, you can watch the telethon here https://youtu.be/LHfn0peRol8