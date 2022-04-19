Regulator fixes retail prices of 15 anti-diabetic formulations

Source: Reuters

In a move that is likely to make diabetes drugs more affordable to a large number of patients, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has fixed the retail prices for 15 formulations used in diabetes management.

In a notification issued on April 15, the NPPA said the retail price for a tablet of Metformin plus Teneligliptin manufactured by Associated Biotech and Dales Laboratories can be sold at Rs 7.14.

Similarly, one tablet of Dapagliflozin plus Metformin Hydrochloride (extended release) by Exemed Pharmaceuticals and Emecure Pharma will cost Rs 10.7.

For Dapagliflozin plus metformin Hydrochloride (extended release) by Synokem and Natco pharma, the pharma price regulator has fixed a ceiling of Rs 7.97 per tablet.

The retail prices, said the NPPA, were being fixed under the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013.

Sources in some drug manufacturing companies said that the regulator had first asked the firms making the formulations to cite input costs.

The latest order comes nearly six months after the regulator had fixed the ceiling prices for 12 anti-diabetic generic medicines, including glimepiride tablets, glucose injection and intermediate acting insulin solution.

In response to a parliament question last month, the government had said that NPPA has fixed retail prices of 886 scheduled formulations and four scheduled medical devices and fixed retail prices of 1,817 new drugs in the country. In addition, it has fixed the ceiling prices of orthopaedic knee implants.





