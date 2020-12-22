New Delhi airport aims to start distributing COVID vaccine in January

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL)

India's largest airport plans to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines in January with up to 5.4 million vials a day, its CEO said on Tuesday, underscoring the logistical challenge of reaching everyone in the country of 1.3 billion.

The Indian government is considering emergency use authorization for three vaccine candidates - one from AstraZeneca, another from Pfizer, and a separate one developed by the Indian firm Bharat Biotech.

"If we are able to rotate cargo twice a day, then 5.4 million (vials) can be distributed in a day," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said. Overall, the airport had the capacity to handle up to 8 million vials a day, he said.

India has the world's second-highest number of cases after the United States -- totalling over 10 million, with more than 146,000 deaths as of Tuesday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The government said on Tuesday it would track down everyone arriving in recent weeks from Britain, where a more infectious strain of COVID-19 has been found, to try to prevent its spread.