New COVID strain LIVE Updates: 19,556 new cases push India's COVID-19 tally to 1,00,75,116; no flights between India and UK amid new virus variant surge

Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | The central government may soon sign a purchase agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 5 crore doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, CNBC-TV18 reported. The government may approve the vaccine within a day or two, after the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the news channel reported on December 21. British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have developed a COVID-19 vaccine, which SII will manufacture in India.
