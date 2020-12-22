MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 22, 2020 / 09:31 AM IST

New COVID strain LIVE Updates: 19,556 new cases push India's COVID-19 tally to 1,00,75,116; no flights between India and UK amid new virus variant surge

New COVID strain LIVE Updates: India hs also suspended flights from Britain until December 31amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading there.

New COVID strain LIVE Updates: Many countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain and elsewhere amid concerns about new strains of the coronavirus. The restrictions focus mainly on Britain, which has imposed strict new lockdown measures because of what it described as the unusually rapid spread of a new strain there. A few other European countries have confirmed cases of the viru
s variant, and another strain considered especially infectious has been identified in South Africa. India hs also suspended flights from Britain until December 31. Today is the 273rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,00,75,116 (over 1 crore) confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,46,111 deaths. A total of 96,36,487 patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 2,92,518 active cases in the country. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. Globally, more than 7.73 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 17.01 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.
  • December 22, 2020 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | The central government may soon sign a purchase agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 5 crore doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, CNBC-TV18 reported. The government may approve the vaccine within a day or two, after the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the news channel reported on December 21. British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have developed a COVID-19 vaccine, which SII will manufacture in India.

    Read more | Centre likely to buy 5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute

  • December 22, 2020 / 09:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,00,75,116, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 22, 2020 / 09:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 96,36,487 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • December 22, 2020 / 09:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,92,518, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • December 22, 2020 / 09:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,46,111, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 22, 2020 / 09:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 16,31,70,557 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 21 with 10,72,228 samples being tested on Monday.

  • December 22, 2020 / 08:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | The pandemic outbreak has disrupted our approach to life and the way we work. It has also hit the business cycle globally, leading to massive slowdown. However, as appalling as the crisis is at this moment, we are also anticipating a huge turnaround across economies. Though people across nations have massively adapted and experienced remote working during the lockdown, as soon as the situation normalises, companies would lay more emphasis on cost optimization and prefer flexible workspaces, rather than traditional office spaces. Most corporates would avoid capital expenditures and look forward to co-working facilities, to accelerate its adoption rate and expansion in the coming time.

    Read more | How coworking will fare up in post-COVID era: Strategies and prospects in the new normal

  • December 22, 2020 / 08:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Australia LIVE Updates | Australian COVID-19 cluster slows to five-day low

    Australia's most populous state today reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in nearly a week, fuelling optimism that contact tracing and social distancing were working to bring a dangerous new outbreak in Sydney under control. New South Wales (NSW) reported eight new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down on 15 reported one day earlier. Seven of the new cases were traced to a cluster in Sydney's northern beachside suburbs, officials said. (Reuters)

  • December 22, 2020 / 08:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Vaccines are here, bringing hope of the pandemic’s end. But even when you get your dose, it won’t mean an immediate return to life as you knew it. Vaccination provides you and society the best way to move forward. Some parts of life will begin to feel different as soon as the vaccine kicks in. Other changes will take longer. When it comes to thinking about what’s safe, it may help to think of post-vaccine life in several phases.

    Read here | What you can do post-vaccine, and when

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 22, 2020 / 07:39 AM IST

    New COVID strain LIVE Updates | New COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on equities and oil

    A gauge of equities around the world fell yesterday and oil prices plunged as concerns about a new coronavirus strain in Britain overshadowed optimism over a vaccine-fueled rebound in economic growth. US stocks, however, trimmed their losses as investors also weighed the benefits of a $900 billion fiscal stimulus deal reached by Congress over the weekend. The benchmark S&P 500 was down only slightly after having fallen as much 2% earlier. Financial stocks also helped cap broader losses, rallying more than 1% after the Federal Reserve said the largest US banks could resume stock buybacks. (Reuters)

  • December 22, 2020 / 07:21 AM IST

    New COVID strain LIVE Updates | Mumbai readies for night curbs; quarantine for air passengers

    As the Maharashtra government yesterday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas,the Mumbai civic administration moved to enforce restrictions and make arrangements to quarantine air passengers arriving from Britain, where a new COVID-19 variant is spreading fast, and some other countries. The state government has declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. (PTI)

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.