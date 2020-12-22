COVID-19 Impact | 50% of landlords waived off rent during the pandemic, Hyderabad bucks the trend

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 50 percent of landlords have either waived off or lowered the rent, a survey by real estate platform nobroker.com has found.

17,652 people participated in the survey across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is one city that seems to have bucked the trend, with 60 percent of landlords quoting the same rent.

The survey also found that most cities did not experience any rent inflation this year, the Economic Times reported.

“The pandemic has driven many changes such as a need for larger houses, suburbs gaining prominence, switch to digital modes of rent payment and larger number of people starting their home search online,” the Economic Times quoted Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder nobroker.com as saying.

As for preference of tenants, 79 percent of landlords said that they preferred families overall. On the tenants side, security emerged as a top priority (69 percent) while finalizing the house.

To accommodate a work from home lifestyle, tenants are also seeking larger houses, with 35 percent citing "needed a bigger house" as a reason for shifting and 32 percent citing "change of workplace".