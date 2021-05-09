Mucormycosis: Gujarat govt sets up special wards in hospitals, procures anti-fungal drug vials

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Amid the rise in cases of mucormycosis or 'black fungus' infection among COVID-19 survivors, the Gujarat government has started setting up separate wards in hospitals for such patients and has procured 5,000 vials of a medicine used in its treatment.

Gujarat has so far reported over 100 cases of mucormycosis, a serious but rare fungal infection which has left many patients blind and is also causing other serious issues.

Also Read: Mucormycosis fungal infections maiming COVID-19 survivors in India: All you need to know about this 'black fungus'

Currently, 19 patients are undergoing treatment for it at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, as per the state government.

Two separate dedicated wards having 60 beds each have been set up at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treating such patients, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Similar facilities will also be set up at civil hospitals in Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and other places, the government said in a release on Saturday after a core-committee meeting on COVID-19 situation in Gujarat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The state health department has also purchased 5,000 vials of Amphotericin B 50 mg injections at a cost of Rs 3.12 crore for its treatment, the release said.

In neighbouring Maharashtra, at least eight COVID-19 survivors have lost vision in an eye due to mucormycosis and 200 others are being treated, Dr Tatyarao Lahane, who heads the state government's Directorate of Medical Education and Research, said on Saturday.

Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul on Friday said mucormycosis is being found in patients with COVID-19 disease.

"The infection is caused by a fungus named mucor, which is found on wet surfaces. To a large extent, it is happening to people who have diabetes. It is very uncommon in those who are not diabetic. There is no big outbreak and we are monitoring it," he had said.

According to Dr Paul, mucor attacks people with uncontrolled sugar.

If a diabetes patient is taking immuno-suppressive medicines, steroids, or has cancer, then the impact of mucormycosis is more on him/her.

The chances of getting this disease increase in such patients if they have been exposed to wet surfaces, he had said.