May 09, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally rises by 5,756 to reach 2.89 lakh; death toll climbs to 1,628

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 16.94 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.18 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,38,270 deaths. A total of 1,79,30,960 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 37,23,446 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 17.01 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery
rate now stands at 81.90 percent. Globally, more than 15.64 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 32.64 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 16.94 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 09, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Rajasthan govt will consider importing COVID-19 vaccines: CM Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that his government will consider importing COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that people in the state are inoculated against the viral disease at the earliest. Speaking at a high-level meeting held to review the COVID-19 situation in the state yesterday, the chief minister stressed the need to accelerate the pace of vaccination to stem the spread of the pandemic and bring down the fatality rate. Gehlot said all options should be considered to ensure the availability of vaccines in the state. The state government will also consider importing vaccines as there is a need to inoculate the state's residents against COVID-19 at the earliest, he said. (PTI)

  • May 09, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

    China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland yesterday, the country's national health authority said today. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 10 from eight a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,758, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636. (Reuters)

  • May 09, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates | MP woman commits suicide hours after husband dies of COVID-19

    A 37-year-old woman distressed by the death of her husband from COVID-19 allegedly committed suicide last night in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said. She jumped off from a private hospital after her husband died there hours earlier, Inspector Kamlesh Sharma of Tukoganj police station said. Her 43-year-old husband was admitted to hospital on April 24, he added. (PTI)

  • May 09, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Kerala is under complete lockdown till May 16 to fight surge in COVID-19 cases

  • May 09, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates |  3 held for selling fake COVID-19 certificates

    Three people were arrested in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai yesterday for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 negative certificates for Rs 2,500 each, police said. Sajid Upadhyaya, Aniket Dudhwade and Rahul Pandey were held after a tip-off and decoy confirmation, said Navi Mumbai central crime unit senior inspector NB Kolhatkar.

    "They were selling fake certificates, showing them to be from well-known labs, to house-helps, hotel delivery staff etc who needed them to get an e-pass or entry into complexes. They were selling these certificates in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane," he added. (PTI)

  • May 09, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports 47,563 COVID-19 cases, 482 deaths

    Karnataka's total COVID-19 fatality count crossed the 18,000 mark yesterday with 482 deaths while 47,563 cases took the tally to 18.86 lakh, the health department said. The day also saw 34,881 getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively, 18,86,448 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 18,286 deaths and 13,19,301 discharges. (PTI)

  • May 09, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | With 127 COVID-19 deaths, Bengal registers highest single-day toll

    West Bengal registered its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths yesterday with 127 new fatalities, pushing the death toll to 12,203, the health department said. The coronavirus caseload increased to 9,73,718 after the state also recorded its highest one-day spike of 19,436 fresh cases, it said. (PTI)

  • May 09, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam reports record 5,756 fresh COVID cases, 50 more fatalities

    The COVID-19 caseload in Assam mounted to 2,89,069 yesterday as the state reported highest single-day spike of 5,756 new cases, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission in Guwahati said. The death toll rose to 1,628 after 50 more people succumbed to the disease, it said. Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest number of new fatalities at 16, followed by six in Kamrup (Rural), four each in Dibrugarh and Nalbari, two each in Barpeta, Cachar, Dhubri, Nagaon and Sonitpur and one each in Udalguri, Baksa, Darrang, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar and Tinsukia. (PTI)

  • May 09, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 15.7 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

