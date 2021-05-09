Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally rises by 5,756 to reach 2.89 lakh; death toll climbs to 1,628

May 09, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 3 held for selling fake COVID-19 certificates

Three people were arrested in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai yesterday for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 negative certificates for Rs 2,500 each, police said. Sajid Upadhyaya, Aniket Dudhwade and Rahul Pandey were held after a tip-off and decoy confirmation, said Navi Mumbai central crime unit senior inspector NB Kolhatkar.

"They were selling fake certificates, showing them to be from well-known labs, to house-helps, hotel delivery staff etc who needed them to get an e-pass or entry into complexes. They were selling these certificates in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane," he added. (PTI)