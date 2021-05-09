Mucormycosis fungal infections maiming COVID-19 survivors in India: All you need to know about this 'black fungus'

Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The COVID-19 survivors in India are facing another major health concern as mucormycosis -- also called the black fungus -- are on the rise among recovering and recovered patients, causing blindness or other serious issues.

Gujarat has so far reported over 100 cases of mucormycosis, which is a serious but rare fungal infection. In Ahmedabad, at least five mucormycosis patients are being operated upon every day at the Asarva civil hospital, according to a senior doctor.

In Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-affected states, at least eight COVID-19 survivors have lost vision in an eye due to mucormycosis and 200 others are being treated, said Dr Tatyarao Lahane, who heads the state government's Directorate of Medical Education and Research.

What is mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes, as per Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These molds live throughout the environment.

Mucormycosis mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness.

How does someone get mucormycosis and is it contagious?

People get this type of infection through contact with fungal spores in the environment. It is not contagious, which means it can’t spread between people or between people and animals, as per CDC.

Why mucormycosis is on rise among COVID-19 survivors?

Mucormycosis is not new. It is present in the environment and those with suppressed immunity or co-morbidities are more vulnerable to infection. The reason behind the rise of this infection among COVID-19 patients is because the use of steroids elevates sugar level and some medicines suppress the patients' immunity, said Dr Lahane. In such a situation, the fungus infects the patient easily, he said.

This fungal infection came to light during the first 'wave' of the pandemic, typically a couple of weeks after the patient was discharged, according to Dr Hetal Marfatia, professor and head of the ENT department at the government-run KEM hospital in Mumbai. However, now some patients are contracting this infection even while undergoing COVID-19 treatment, he said.

Symptoms of mucormycosis

Symptoms of mucormycosis include:

> Headache> Fever> Cough> Pain under the eyes> Nasal or sinus congestion> Nausea and vomiting> Partial loss of vision> Chest pain

> Shortness of breath