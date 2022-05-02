Health ministry to organise three-day meet to prepare healthcare roadmap for next 25 years

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Union health ministry is set to organise a three-day "Chintan Shivir" from May 5 with states beginning to prepare the roadmap for India's healthcare system for the next 25 years.

The meet, to be chaired by health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, will be held in Gujarat's Kevadiya. It is organised after a gap of two years. The main objective of the meet is to promote healthcare that is accessible and affordable and touch themes like "Heal in India" and "Heal by India".

Health ministers and health secretaries of all the states have been invited to participate in the meeting.

The objective of the three-day conference is to review the implementation of policies and programmes related to medical and public health sectors and to recommend ways and means for better implementation of these policies for benefit of the common people, a statement by the ministry said.

The conference will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the ministry, the government’s think tank NITI Aayog, industry fora, startups, and academia, along with interactive sessions with the stakeholders.

The sessions are planned in a manner that will allow ample interaction with stakeholders, with a view to evolving a participative approach for time-bound implementation of policies and programmes, the statement added.

The ministry also said that the focus will be on themes such as affordable, accessible, and equitable health for all, preparing India for future health emergencies, Heal in India and Heal by India, preparing a roadmap for “Healthy India”, sharing best practices in the health sector, cooperation and coordination with states for “Healthy States, Healthy Nation” concept.





