Representative image

The Union Health Ministry on April 6 denied reports which claimed that a case of COVID-19 variant XE has being detected in India.

The rebuttal came shortly after reports, citing the Mumbai civic body, claimed that a coronavirus patient in the city was found to be infected with the new variant.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)





