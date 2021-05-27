Explained: All you need to know about IMA and what is its row with Ramdev all about

Yoga Guru Ramdev and Indian Medical Association (IMA) have been indulged in a war of words over last few days with regard the efficacy of allopathic or modern medicine.

In the latest development, IMA on May 27 sought an FIR against Ramdev over his comments on modern medicine in a police complaint against him in Delhi. Earlier, Ramdev was heard in a widely-circulated video daring the authorities to arrest him a day after IMA threatened him with a Rs 1,000 crore defamation case.

Here is all you need to know about IMA and its row with Ramdev:

How it started?

The row started with a video released last week in which Ramdev was purportedly heard calling allopathy a ‘stupid science’ and alleging that thousands of doctors had died despite taking the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“Allopathy is a stupid and bankrupt science. First Chloroquine failed, then Remdesivir failed, then their antibiotics failed, then steroids, now a ban has been imposed on plasma therapy. Now they are prescribing Fabiflu which too has failed,” Ramdev was heard saying in the video.

READ: Baba Ramdev should be booked under sedition charges: IMA in letter to PM Modi

IMA furious and Harsh Vardhan intervenes

The comments didn’t go well with IMA – a pan India voluntary organisation of doctors. “He (Ramdev) has belittled the sacrifice of more than 1,200 doctors who have laid down their lives in the line of duty serving mankind during the pandemic,” said a statement released by the IMA on May 24. Ramdev later retracted the comments following the IMA and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s objections.

On May 24, Ramdev again took a swipe at allopathy, asking if modern medicine has the cure for a number of diseases he listed in an open letter listing 25 questions. On May 26, IMA wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to book the Yoga guru under sedition laws for questioning the efficacy of allopathic medicines and vaccines against COVID-19 disease.

The IMA Uttarakhand chapter sought an apology from the Yoga guru failing which he would face a Rs 1,000 crore defamation case. A video, which surfaced on social media on May 26, has Ramdev purportedly challenging the authorities to arrest him.

IMA- the voluntary body of doctors

Indian Medical Association (IMA), according to its website, is the only representative voluntary organization of doctors of modern scientific system of medicine, which looks after the interest of doctors as well as the wellbeing of the community at large.

With over 3,30,000 members across 1,750 branches in 34 states and union territories, IMA is the largest association of physicians and medical students of the country. The national headquarter of the IMA is situated at New Delhi.

IMA also includes Indian Medical Association – Junior Doctors Network which is an official wing for junior doctors. On October 5, 2013, Indian Medical Students' Association, representing 50,000 medical college students, was inducted as official students’ wing of IMA.

Also Read: Sunil Bansal, CEO of Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Dairies, dies of ‘COVID complications’

History of IMA

The association came to being as All India Medical Association in 1928 during the 5th All India Medical Conference at Calcutta (Now Kolkata) and was renamed Indian Medical Association in 1930. It is a society registered under The Societies Act of India. The association has primarily three objectives – promotion and advancement of medical and allied sciences in all their different branches, improvement of public health and medical education in the country and the maintenance of honour and dignity of medical profession.

IMA functioning

IMA’s policy decisions are vested in its Central Council to which local branches report. It delegates its powers to a Working Committee, a representative body of branches, for implementation of programmes and activities. Surgeon Dr JA Jayalal is the current national president of the IMA. Dr Jayalal is an associate professor of surgery at Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

Not the first row with Ramdev

Earlier in February, IMA had objected to Ramdev's company Patanjali's claims that Coronil was the first evidence-based medicine for the coronavirus. It had asked Vardhan whether the release of the "falsely fabricated unscientific product" was justified.

Patanjali, on February 19, had said that Coronil had received certification from Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO scheme.