Coronil gets Ayush Ministry certification as per WHO scheme: Patanjali

Representative image of a store in Ahmedabad, India selling Patanjali Ayurved products. (Image: Reuters/Amit Dave)

Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved on Friday said Coronil has now received certification from Ayush Ministry as per World Health Organization (WHO) certification scheme.

The company claimed that it is the first evidence-based medicine to fight COVID-19.

The medicine was launched here at an event which was presided by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme," said Patanjali in a statement.

Under CoPP, Coronil can now be exported to 158 countries.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Commenting of the development Swami Ramdev said, Coronil will help the humanity while providing affordable treatment based on naturopathy.

On the basis of presented data, the Ministry of Ayush has recognised Coronil Tablet as a medicine for "supporting measure in COVID-19."

Patanjali had earlier introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year, when the pandemic was at its peak.

However, it had to face severe criticism as it lacked scientific evidence.

Then, the Ayush Ministry had indicated it as "Immuno-booster" only.

Coronil is developed by Patanjali Research Institute. It had started work for an Ayurvedic remedy for COVID-19 in January, 2020.