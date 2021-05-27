IMA seeks FIR against Ramdev, complaint filed in Delhi

In a 40-second-long video, which has since gone viral on social media, the yoga guru is seen challenging the authorities to arrest him.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has sought an FIR against Ramdev over his comments on modern medicine. IMA has filed a police complaint against Ramdev in Delhi, News 18 reported.

The complaint, signed by General Secretary of IMA, Dr Jayesh Lele, said that Ramdev, along with his associates, operated in furtherance of their illegal and dishonest intention with a view of obtaining wrongful gain and consequently causing wrongful loss to the medical fraternity and general public in large.

"The accused has committed cognizable offences and are liable to be prosecuted under all applicable and relevant provisions of the law, including Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897," the complaint said.

IMA further said that police investigation is necessary to unearth the identity of other persons involved with Ramdev in the "conspiracy of making scurrilous and malicious statements in public and obtaining unjust gains from the promotion of unproved and unapproved treatment methods".

IMA has sought an FIR against the yoga guru under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005, Indian Penal Code, 1860, and other relevant provisions.

The complaint comes a day after a video clip of Ramdev daring the authorities to arrest him is went viral on social media.

