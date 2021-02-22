Coronil: WHO has not certified COVID-19 medicine, Patanjali clarifies

Coronil launch. (PC-Patanjali)

Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna has issued a clarification over certification of Coronil, which the company claims is a medicine for COVID-19.

"We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India," Balkrishna said.



We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India.

It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs.

WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world. pic.twitter.com/ZEDPdWy0tg

— Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) February 19, 2021

The Baba Ramdev-promoted company launched the medicine at an event where Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari were present.

Patanjal, on February 19, said Coronil had received certification from Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO scheme.

The company released a research paper by Haridwar-based Patanjali Research Institute to support its claims about the ayurvedic medicine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Without naming Patanjali or Coronil, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a clarification stating that no traditional medicine for COVID-19 had been reviewed or certified.

"WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment COVID19," WHO South-East Asia said in a tweet.

Patanjali has claimed claimed Coronil is the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19", adding that it will benefit 158 countries.

Coronil came under scrutiny in 2020, and the AYUSH Ministry said it could be sold only as an immunity booster, and not as a cure for COVID-19.