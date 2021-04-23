COVID-19 | What are normal blood oxygen levels and other FAQs answered

A medical worker (R) puts a pulse oximeter on a woman's finger to check her oxygen level during a door-to-door survey for the COVID-19 amidst its spread in Ahmedabad, India June 26, 2020 (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues, several patients require supplemental oxygen, creating a huge demand for the gas in India.

The shortage of oxygen cylinders in many states has caused alarm since several COVID-19 patients in hospital have low oxygen levels and are finding it difficult to breathe.

COVID-19 affects the respiratory system, causing oxygen levels to drop. Many patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 experience shortness of breath.

Checking blood oxygen levels and temperature is essential for COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation. Here are some FAQs on oxygen levels and what to do if your oxygen levels are low.

What are normal oxygen levels?

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, oxygen saturation of 95 to 100 percent is normal for healthy children and adults.

What is a pulse oximeter?

A pulse oximeter is a small device that measures the oxygen saturation or percentage of oxygen in the patient's blood. The device can be clipped on the toe or ear lobe.

COVID-19 patients under home isolation can use pulse oximeters to self-monitor their oxygen levels.

When to seek medical attention?

According to India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a COVID-19 patient under home isolation should seek immediate medical attention if:

> Difficulty in breathing

> High-grade fever/severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than five days

> A low threshold to be kept for those at high risk of severe disease (those with co-morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes)

According to the health ministry, missing out on hypoxia (compromised oxygen circulation) can worsen complications faced by COVID-19 patients.

How does proning help?

The prone position, or lying face down (on the stomach) has been found to help improve oxygen levels. Proning helps keep alveolar units open and makes breathing easier.

The health ministry on April 22 also released guidelines for proning.

"Proning is required only when the patient feels difficulty in breathing and the SpO2 decreases below 94 (less than 94)," the ministry said.

The ministry recommended that one pillow can be placed below the neck, one or two pillows below the chest and upper thighs, and two below the shins.

Dr Praveen Gupta, director and head of department, neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram told The Indian Express that proning has been used on patients with severe respiratory illness.