you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 crisis | Remdesivir manufacturers may be allowed to sell only to government for now: Report

Gilead Sciences' experimental drug remdesivir has been found to aid recovery of COVID-19 patients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Companies licensed to manufacture Remdesivir may have to sell it only to government institutions for now as the drug is still under trial, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has reportedly proposed that antiviral drug Remdesivir should be managed under a 'compassionate use' programme and not sold directly to private hospitals.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Gilead Sciences' experimental drug Remdesivir has been found to aid in the recovery of COVID-19 patients.

In India, US-based Gilead has licensing agreements for Remdesivir with four pharmaceutical companies - Cipla, Hetero Drugs, Jubilant Life Sciences and Mylan.

Also read | BDR Pharmaceuticals seeks drug controller’s nod to manufacture generic version of Remdesivir, irks Gilead: Report

"Since most patients who are currently being treated for COVID-19 are in public hospitals and since the efficacy is still not known, this seems to be the thinking," an official told The Economic Times.

Gilead may apply to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for market authorisation of Remdesivir.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the anti-viral drug for emergency use in treating COVID-19 patients, while Japan has fast-tracked review of the medicine.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 10:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

