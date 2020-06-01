COVID-19 crisis | Remdesivir manufacturers may be allowed to sell only to government for now: Report

Companies licensed to manufacture Remdesivir may have to sell it only to government institutions for now as the drug is still under trial, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has reportedly proposed that antiviral drug Remdesivir should be managed under a 'compassionate use' programme and not sold directly to private hospitals.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Gilead Sciences' experimental drug Remdesivir has been found to aid in the recovery of COVID-19 patients.

In India, US-based Gilead has licensing agreements for Remdesivir with four pharmaceutical companies - Cipla, Hetero Drugs, Jubilant Life Sciences and Mylan.

"Since most patients who are currently being treated for COVID-19 are in public hospitals and since the efficacy is still not known, this seems to be the thinking," an official told The Economic Times.

Gilead may apply to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for market authorisation of Remdesivir.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the anti-viral drug for emergency use in treating COVID-19 patients, while Japan has fast-tracked review of the medicine.

