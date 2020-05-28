App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BDR Pharmaceuticals seeks drug controller’s nod to manufacture generic version of Remdesivir, irks Gilead: Report

Raising concerns, Gilead has reportedly written to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Union Health Ministry and NITI Aayog, among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Mumbai-based BDR Pharmaceuticals has sought the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)’s approval to manufacture and sell Remdesivir’s generic version without entering into a licensing pact with Gilead Sciences, according to an Economic Times report.

This has led Gilead Sciences, the patent-holder for the medicine to raise concerns with the government.

BDR Pharmaceuticals had reportedly submitted its application for manufacturing the drug — which is under consideration for treatment of COVID-19 patients — to the Indian drug controller last week.

Close

Gilead has approached the government and questioned the application. It has reportedly written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Union Health Ministry, the government policy think tank NITI Aayog, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the drug controller’s office.

related news

The report suggested the subject expert committee which is looking into the matter asked the Mumbai-based company to submit details such as the chemistry manufacturing control (CMC) data.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

BDR Pharmaceuticals’ Chairman Dharmesh Shah told the newspaper that discussions were on with the DCGI. However, Shah did not comment further citing the sensitivity of the matter.

Remdesivir is not yet licensed or approved anywhere globally and has not yet been demonstrated to be safe or effective for the treatment of COVID-19.

United States-based Gilead has signed a pact with Cipla, Hetero Labs, Jubilant LifeSciences and Dutch firm Mylan for manufacturing of the drug.

Under the licensing agreements, the companies have the right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process for Remdesivir to enable them to scale up production more quickly.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 10:16 am

tags #BDR Pharmaceuticals #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Gilead #India #Remdesivir

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

COVID-19 impact | Demand for Dabur Chyawanprash, honey soars with renewed focus on immunity-boosting

COVID-19 impact | Demand for Dabur Chyawanprash, honey soars with renewed focus on immunity-boosting

most popular

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.