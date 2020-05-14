App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 treatment | Indian drug makers gearing up to make Gilead's remdesivir: Report

Under a licensing agreement, these companies have the right to receive a technology transfer of Gilead's manufacturing process for remdesivir to enable them to scale up production quicker.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Three Indian drug makers, and a Netherlands-based firm which has a majority of its plants in the country, are gearing up to make antiviral drug remdesivir, according to a report by the Business Standard. Remdesivir is under consideration for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

These companies — Cipla, Hetero Labs, Jubilant LifeSciences and Dutch firm Mylan — have signed licensing pacts with United States-based Gilead.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

Under the licensing agreements, the companies have the right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process for remdesivir to enable them to scale up production more quickly.

related news

The report cites a Mylan India spokesperson confirming that the company would make the drug at its Indian plants. Almost half of Mylan’s manufacturing facilities — 21 plants across seven states — are in India.

Also read: Data from COVID-19 vaccine's phase-1 trials to be out in a month: AstraZeneca

Jubilant’s Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-chairman Hari S Bhartia told the newspaper that they are “monitoring the clinical trials and regulatory approvals very closely and would be ready to launch the drug shortly after the required approvals.”

“We also plan to produce the drug’s API in-house, helping its cost effectiveness and consistent availability,” they added.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 11:01 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Health #Pharmaceuticals #Remdesivir

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus-free Sikkim prepares to revise 'shattered' tourism sector

Coronavirus-free Sikkim prepares to revise 'shattered' tourism sector

Pronab Sen warns India's FY21 GDP may contract 9% without more economic stimulus

Pronab Sen warns India's FY21 GDP may contract 9% without more economic stimulus

Uber withdraws job offers to business school graduates: Report

Uber withdraws job offers to business school graduates: Report

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.