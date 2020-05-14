COVID-19 treatment | Indian drug makers gearing up to make Gilead's remdesivir: Report

Three Indian drug makers, and a Netherlands-based firm which has a majority of its plants in the country, are gearing up to make antiviral drug remdesivir, according to a report by the Business Standard. Remdesivir is under consideration for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

These companies — Cipla, Hetero Labs, Jubilant LifeSciences and Dutch firm Mylan — have signed licensing pacts with United States-based Gilead.

Under the licensing agreements, the companies have the right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process for remdesivir to enable them to scale up production more quickly.

The report cites a Mylan India spokesperson confirming that the company would make the drug at its Indian plants. Almost half of Mylan’s manufacturing facilities — 21 plants across seven states — are in India.

Jubilant’s Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-chairman Hari S Bhartia told the newspaper that they are “monitoring the clinical trials and regulatory approvals very closely and would be ready to launch the drug shortly after the required approvals.”

“We also plan to produce the drug’s API in-house, helping its cost effectiveness and consistent availability,” they added.