May 28, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh at 2,841; Rajasthan’s tally nears 8,000
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,58,333.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the sixty-fifth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Centre is expected to put out details of a possible lockdown extension soon as we approach May 31. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,58,333. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 4,531. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 56.9 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.55 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
South Korea COVID-19 cases make biggest jump in 50 days
67,692 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far: Health Ministry
86,110 reported active cases in India: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 4,531
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 1,58,333
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh-mark; confirmed cases near 17 lakh
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Red Cross says 208 COVID-related attacks on health workers
In striking contrast to the cheers and clapping in gratitude for their work in many nations, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross said it has recorded 208 COVID-19-related attacks against health workers and installations in 13 countries since March. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus in Thailand LIVE updates | Thailand has reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,065 confirmed cases and 57 fatalities so far.
There are 2,945 patients who have recovered since the outbreak started. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh LIVE updates | State Command Control Room: One death and 54 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. As many as 45 patients were discharged during the period.
Total number of confirmed cases in the state has risen to 2,841, including 1,958 recoveries and 59 deaths.
MHA says reports of PM Modi announcing extension in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speculative
The Ministry of Home Affairs has termed a report claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an announcement on lockdown extension in his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as speculative.
The ministry on his Twitter account shared a report saying that the prime minister will address the nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on May 31 — which is the last day of the fourth phase of lockdown.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE updates | Health Department: 131 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths and four recoveries were reported in Rajasthan today.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state has risen to 7,947, including 179 deaths and 3,202 active cases.
Coronavirus in Pakistan LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan have risen to 61,227, according to Dawn. This figure includes patients who have recovered (20,231) and the death toll in the country which stands at 1,260.
While Punjab province has reported 22,037 cases so far, Sindh has reported 24,206 cases.
Coronavirus impact | British employers have turned a bit less pessimistic about hiring and investment this month as the government moved to relax its coronavirus lockdown of much of the economy, according to a survey published by a recruiting industry body.
Read | Worst might be over for UK hiring slump: Survey
COVID-19 fatalities in India
Of the total 4,531 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,897 deaths followed by Gujarat with 938 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 313, Delhi with 303, West Bengal with 289, Uttar Pradesh with 182, Rajasthan with 173,Tamil Nadu with 133, Telangana with 63 and Andhra Pradesh with 58 deaths.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 33,62,136 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am today. Of these, 1,19,976 were tested in the last 24 hours.