you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Death toll due to COVID-19 in India rises to 4,531 with the number of cases climbing to 1.58 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 1,58,333 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,531 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 86,110 are active cases while 67,692 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Supreme Court on  May 28 directed the central government to not charge train, bus fares from migrant workers and also told state governments to provide food to migrants until they are transported back to their states.

>> Karnataka clarified that it has not banned the arrival of flights, trains and vehicles from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, MP and Rajasthan into the state, but only sought a reduction in the number of flights to contain air traffic.

>> The government said that there are nearly 23 lakh people in quarantine across India.

>> The Centre said there are about a total of 30 groups in India, big industry to individual academics, who are trying to develop vaccines. Of them, around 20 are keeping a good pace.

>> IIT Alumni Council announced the setting up of a mega lab in Mumbai to conduct one crore COVID-19 tests a month.

>> Railways Food Vending Association said that they are not ready to open food stalls on railway platforms yet and urged officials not to pressure it.

>> Coronavirus death toll in the US crossed one lakh on May 28.

>> Twenty two police personnel in Maharashtra have died of COVID-19 so far, officials said.

First Published on May 28, 2020 09:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

